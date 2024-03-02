Team Saskatchewan have ‘twin telepathy’ advantage at Brier

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a homecoming for the Marsh brothers at the 2024 Brier in Regina.

The twin brothers Daniel and Kevin, who were born in the Queen City, have been curling together since they were kids and are now competing on Canada’s biggest stage in front of a home crowd.

“Our mom taught us how to curl so we were on the ice when we were five years old,” said Kevin. “So we’ve been going at it together for a lot of years now and are super excited to be doing it at this level at the Brier in our home province.”

Daniel, who is Team Saskatchewan’s Second, said that when it comes to curling there is no sibling rivalry on the ice.

“Just the chemistry, you can’t really beat that, we’ve been playing sports for our entire lives, been on the same curling team pretty much every year except for one, so you just can’t really beat that dynamic,” he said.

Both of the Marsh brothers were oh so close to being in the 2018 Brier in Regina as a part of Colton Flasch’s team, losing in the Saskatchewan Tankard Final.

So making this year’s edition under the Brandt Centre roof they are highly motivated.

“It was a good learning experience though, we were really hungry to get back to the Brier and luckily I’ve been able to play in two Briers since 2018, but yeah we feel really prepared coming here,” said Kevin.

The brothers and Team Saskatchewan will be looking to use the hometown fans to give them an added boost as they aim for a Brier title.

“I think just seeing all the green in the stands, getting that fan support behind us, it’s gonna be awesome to see. And yeah just lots of friends and family support, hopefully we’ll give them a good show,” said Daniel.

Saskatchewan won their first game in a tight 7-6 battle with Prince Edward Island.

They take on the reigning champion Brad Gushue and Team Canada tonight.