Crime

SIU investigates after man in Oakville, Ont. fatally shot by police

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 2, 2024 11:00 am
1 min read
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is stepping in after a man was fatally shot inside an Oakville, Ont., residence by police Saturday morning.
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has stepped in after a man in Oakville, Ont., was fatally shot by two Halton police officers in the early morning hours on Saturday.

According to a statement from the SIU, officers in Halton Region responded to a 911 call for a stabbing around 1:40 a.m. on March 2.

Police attended the residence on Stanbury Road, entered the home, located a man inside and shot him, the SIU release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was located with serious injuries and taken to a hospital, the SIU said.

The SIU says six investigators and three forensic investigators are working on the case.

A post-mortem was scheduled for Sunday.

