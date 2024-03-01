Menu

Economy

CSSHL Western Championships to draw thousands to Penticton

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 8:39 pm
1 min read
The City of Penticton is expected to be busier than usual over the next couple of weeks as the community is set to host the Canadian Sport Hockey Laegue (CSSHL) Western Championships.

From March 4 to 17, 96 teams will be in Penticton from throughout North America, generating thousands of visitors.

“Probably about 5,000 people in the city so a much-needed boost to the tourism sector during an off-season,” said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“We’re very excited and really looking forward to it.”

BCHL hosting all-star weekend in Penticton

Penticton has hosted the event before, but this year marks the first of a 10-year agreement between the CSSHL and its partners including Okanagan Hockey Group, OVG360, Travel Penticton and the City of Penticton.

The city estimates the annual economic impact of each event is more than $3.3 million, totaling just under $40 million during the entire contract.

“The efforts of everybody here and all groups involved to try and build some more activities in the off-season and the shoulder seasons and sort of really help the tourism sector in the city and businesses in general, everybody wins,” said Bloomfield.

“This is an everybody-wins situation. So, we really look forward to it.”

The event is set to quick off next week at the South Okanagan Events Centre Complex with teams from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Idaho and Washington.

BCHL All Star Weekend Series: Penticton Vees
