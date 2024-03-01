Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Injunction blocking public drug-use law upheld by B.C.’s top court

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 7:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. government expands drug use restrictions'
B.C. government expands drug use restrictions
The B.C. government is once again fine-tuning its drug decriminalization experiment, adding more locations to the list of places where the possession or use of illegal drugs is restricted. Richard Zussman reports – Oct 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The B.C. government has hit another roadblock in its attempts to prevent drug use in public areas.

On Friday, the B.C. Court of Appeal refused to grant the province leave to appeal an injunction blocking Bill 34, the Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act.

That bill was passed in the legislature in November, allowing for fines and potential imprisonment for people who refuse police orders not to consume drugs in certain public places.

In December, the B.C. Supreme Court issued an injunction pending a legal challenge, blocking the legislation until March 31, 2024, ruling it could cause “irreparable harm” to drug users at risk of a fatal overdose.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government files appeal to overturn court decision about public drug use ban'
B.C. government files appeal to overturn court decision about public drug use ban
Trending Now

In a statement, Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said the government was “disappointed” by the appellate court’s ruling.

Story continues below advertisement

“The legislation that passed in the legislature last November aims to help people feel safe in community spaces while also encouraging people struggling with addiction to connect with the services and supports they need,” Farnworth said. “We think it makes sense that laws around public drug use be similar to those already in place for public smoking, alcohol and cannabis.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Farnworth said the province remains committed to defending the legislation in court against a constitutional challenge.

The province said the possession or consumption of drugs remains prohibited at schools and childcare facilities, within 15 metres of playgrounds and pools under other provisions separate from Bill 34.

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices