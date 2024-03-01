Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we wanted to share:

‘Flabbergasted’: Kelowna man takes home $160k on Lotto 6/49

“I was completely flabbergasted,” said Roderick, who matched five out of six numbers of the Jan. 27 Lotto 6/49 draw.

He netted a $160,189 prize.

B.C.’s minimum wage to jump 65 cents on June 1

The Ministry of Labour said in a statement the 3.9-per-cent increase is consistent with the province’s average inflation rate last year.

Labour Minister Harry Bains said the province has gone from having one of the lowest minimum wages in the country to the highest of all provinces, and the change is aimed at preventing more workers from falling behind.

Vancouver Canucks complete comeback against Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime

“Maybe the last three, four games, the bench would have been a little different, slamming sticks and stuff,” said Canucks coach Rick Tocchet. “I didn’t see that tonight. There wasn’t frustration, even though we were down 2-0.”

Sixteen days after dropping a 4-0 decision to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, the Canucks rallied for a 3-2 overtime win on home ice in a battle for first place overall in the NHL.

Winning Lotto Max ticket worth $18M purchased in B.C.

Someone in B.C. is $18 million richer after winning Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket was purchased online, via PlayNow.com, and that it matched all seven numbers: 8, 16, 24, 28, 40, 41 and 47.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are approximately one in 33 million.

This is BC: Tim Emmett is a local climbing legend who keeps reaching new heights

He’s a world-renowned climber helping to mentor a new generation. As Jay Durant discovers on This BC, his love of scaling things began early in life.