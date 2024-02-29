Menu

Money

‘Flabbergasted’: Kelowna man takes home $160k on Lotto 6/49

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 2:20 pm
1 min read
Roderick Reid was enjoying a cup of coffee in the hot tub when he decided to check his Lotto 6/49 numbers online and his relaxing morning took a turn.

“I was completely flabbergasted,” Roderick, who matched five out of six numbers of the Jan. 27 Lotto 6/49 draw, said.

He netted a $160,189 prize.

The Kelowna, B.C., man has a few ideas for his prize, including renovating his home and planning a trip to Hawaii. Reid also plans to celebrate his windfall with friends during an upcoming Mexican vacation that was planned before his win.

“Grateful, excited and overwhelmed” are three words Reid used to describe how it feels to win the lottery.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

