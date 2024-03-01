Dogs behind violent attack on woman still not found, even after Toronto man arrested

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was attacked by two dogs while waiting at a bus stop in Toronto, leaving her with serious injuries, police say.

But Toronto police said the dogs involved have yet to be found.

Police announced the arrest Friday in connection with an attack reported on Feb. 7 attack in the Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard area in the city’s west end.

The victim, Anita Brown, told Global News that she was scared for her life in the attack, during which she was knocked to the ground.

View image in full screen Investigators previously released this image of the two dogs that were reportedly involved in the attack. Handout / Toronto Police

The attack only stopped once Brown sought refuge in a passerby’s vehicle.

Toronto police issued a public safety alert after the incident, which detailed the attack Brown recounted and said that the dogs were possibly pit bull terriers or a similar breed, and didn’t have leashes on or an owner present.

After the incident on Brown, the dogs reportedly went on to attack another individual and then attempted to attack a few others.

“Another passerby followed the dogs and saw the dogs attack a cyclist, and attempt to attack a resident in his yard and a TTC Wheel-trans operator, who was able to close the doors in time,” police said.

Police deemed Brown’s injuries serious and life-altering but not life-threatening.

Toronto resident Ali Ismael Stanley, 36, has since been arrested and charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, three counts of dog bite of a person, and disobeying a lawful order of the court.

“The two dogs involved in the incident have yet to be located. If seen, do not approach and call 911,” police said.