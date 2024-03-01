Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Dogs behind violent attack on woman still not found, even after Toronto man arrested

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 4:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman recounts terrifying Toronto dog attack'
Woman recounts terrifying Toronto dog attack
WATCH ABOVE: Woman recounts terrifying Toronto dog attack – Feb 9, 2024
A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was attacked by two dogs while waiting at a bus stop in Toronto, leaving her with serious injuries, police say.

But Toronto police said the dogs involved have yet to be found.

Police announced the arrest Friday in connection with an attack reported on Feb. 7 attack in the Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard area in the city’s west end.

The victim, Anita Brown, told Global News that she was scared for her life in the attack, during which she was knocked to the ground.

Investigators previously released this image of the two dogs that were reportedly involved in the attack. View image in full screen
Investigators previously released this image of the two dogs that were reportedly involved in the attack. Handout / Toronto Police

The attack only stopped once Brown sought refuge in a passerby’s vehicle.

Toronto police issued a public safety alert after the incident, which detailed the attack Brown recounted and said that the dogs were possibly pit bull terriers or a similar breed, and didn’t have leashes on or an owner present.

After the incident on Brown, the dogs reportedly went on to attack another individual and then attempted to attack a few others.

“Another passerby followed the dogs and saw the dogs attack a cyclist, and attempt to attack a resident in his yard and a TTC Wheel-trans operator, who was able to close the doors in time,” police said.

Click to play video: 'Changes to Toronto’s Dangerous Dog Registry'
Changes to Toronto’s Dangerous Dog Registry

Police deemed Brown’s injuries serious and life-altering but not life-threatening.

Toronto resident Ali Ismael Stanley, 36, has since been arrested and charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, three counts of dog bite of a person, and disobeying a lawful order of the court.

“The two dogs involved in the incident have yet to be located. If seen, do not approach and call 911,” police said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

