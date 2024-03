See more sharing options

The RCMP continue to investigate a fatal collision near Sundre Thursday that claimed the life of a 26-year-old woman from Caroline, Alta.

Police said the woman was driving a vehicle that collided with a semi-truck.

Officers were called to the scene near Highway 587 and Range Road 44, around 3:20 p.m.

The RCMP said they are still investigating.