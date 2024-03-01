Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Surrey man’s body found after missing for almost 3 years

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 4:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Missing Surrey man found deceased'
Missing Surrey man found deceased
The family of a missing Surrey man says his body has been found almost three years after he disappeared.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The family of a man who went missing nearly three years ago says his body has been found.

Bernard Grempel was 29 years old when he disappeared from Surrey, B.C., on May 14, 2021.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He was last seen buying food from a 7-11 with his debit card near 151st Street and 100th Avenue.

On Thursday, RCMP issued a release saying a man who went missing on the same date has been found deceased and his death is not believed to be suspicious.

Trending Now

In a social media post, Grempel’s family expressed their sadness that his body had been found and thanked people for their support.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices