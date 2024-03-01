Surrey man’s body found after missing for almost 3 years

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a man who went missing nearly three years ago says his body has been found.

Bernard Grempel was 29 years old when he disappeared from Surrey, B.C., on May 14, 2021.

He was last seen buying food from a 7-11 with his debit card near 151st Street and 100th Avenue.

On Thursday, RCMP issued a release saying a man who went missing on the same date has been found deceased and his death is not believed to be suspicious.

In a social media post, Grempel’s family expressed their sadness that his body had been found and thanked people for their support.