Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto Argos quarterback denies harassment allegations made by former team employee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly is denying allegations that he harassed a former employee of the CFL club. Kelly speaks at the 2023 Canadian Football League (CFL) Awards in Niagara Falls, Ont. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly is denying allegations that he harassed a former employee of the CFL club. Kelly speaks at the 2023 Canadian Football League (CFL) Awards in Niagara Falls, Ont. Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly is denying allegations that he harassed a former employee of the CFL club.

A woman who worked as a strength-and-conditioning coach with the Argos filed a lawsuit last week against the team for wrongful dismissal and against Kelly for alleged violations of the Ontario Human Rights Code.

The complainant said in a statement of claim filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice that she was subject to continued harassment from Kelly, beginning with unwanted romantic advances and escalating into instances of threatening language.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

She said her contract with the Argonauts was not renewed shortly after informing the team of Kelly’s alleged behaviour.

“I am shocked by the allegations which have been made against me. I absolutely deny these events and intend to vigorously defend myself and will be seeking the dismissal of the action,” Kelly said in a statement sent Friday to The Associated Press.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The allegations have not been tested in court. The CFL says it has launched an investigation into the claims.

The Canadian Press does not publish the names of alleged victims of harassment or sexual assault unless granted permission.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices