Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Team Saskatchewan searching for Brier championship for first time in 44 years

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 2:11 pm
2 min read
Team McEwen will represent Saskatchewan at the 2024 Brier in Regina following their 7-3 victory over Team Kleiter in the finals of the SaskTel Tankard at Nutana Curling Club on February 4, 2024. View image in full screen
Team McEwen will represent Saskatchewan at the 2024 Brier in Regina following their 7-3 victory over Team Kleiter in the finals of the SaskTel Tankard at Nutana Curling Club on February 4, 2024. Curl Sask / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One of the biggest events in curling is set to kick off in Regina, as the 2024 Montana’s Brier begins.

Teams from across the country are gathering in the Queen City for the chance to represent Canada on the world stage.

The tournament has been dominated by Team Canada and their skip Brad Gushue the last half decade, while Saskatchewan has gone through multiple skips and team members.

It’s been more than 40 years since team Saskatchewan won the tournament back in 1980. Back then it was known as the Labatt Brier.

Now, Team Saskatchewan led by skip Mike McEwen is looking to finish with a victory at home.

“It would be an amazing story to end that 1980 drought but we’re just going to go out and do what we can to try to end that,” Saskatchewan lead Daniel Marsh said Friday before the opening draw.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s Brier is the first for Colton Flasch, who happens to be from Saskatchewan. But that isn’t adding anymore pressure to perform.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Obviously being in Saskatchewan makes it a little different but no, we put enough pressure (on ourselves), so I don’t think that’s an issue,” Flasch said. “For us it’s get into the playoffs, and you just never know what’s going to happen.”

McEwen is originally from Winnipeg, and the 43-year-old said he has tremendous confidence in his teammates to bring a championship to Saskatchewan.

Trending Now
More on Canada

“I don’t think you want to go into this feeling like you have to overreach or do something that you haven’t done before and we’re not in that position,” the skip said. “I think there’s a lot of belief in that locker room that if we do what we are capable of and what we’ve done at periods during the season, that could be enough.”

Last time the Brier was held in Regina, in 2018, Saskatchewan finished with in third place.

The first draw of the tournament includes Saskatchewan taking on Prince Edward Island Friday night, in an atmosphere the players hope is electric.

“The atmosphere is going to be unmatched,” Team Saskatchewan second Kevin marsh said.

“The Brier is the best curling event on the calendar, this is what we play for and especially in Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan has the best curling fans, I know they’re going to come out and support us and we’re going to just really embrace that.”

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices