Team Saskatchewan searching for Brier championship for first time in 44 years

One of the biggest events in curling is set to kick off in Regina, as the 2024 Montana’s Brier begins.

Teams from across the country are gathering in the Queen City for the chance to represent Canada on the world stage.

The tournament has been dominated by Team Canada and their skip Brad Gushue the last half decade, while Saskatchewan has gone through multiple skips and team members.

It’s been more than 40 years since team Saskatchewan won the tournament back in 1980. Back then it was known as the Labatt Brier.

Now, Team Saskatchewan led by skip Mike McEwen is looking to finish with a victory at home.

“It would be an amazing story to end that 1980 drought but we’re just going to go out and do what we can to try to end that,” Saskatchewan lead Daniel Marsh said Friday before the opening draw.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s Brier is the first for Colton Flasch, who happens to be from Saskatchewan. But that isn’t adding anymore pressure to perform.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Obviously being in Saskatchewan makes it a little different but no, we put enough pressure (on ourselves), so I don’t think that’s an issue,” Flasch said. “For us it’s get into the playoffs, and you just never know what’s going to happen.”

McEwen is originally from Winnipeg, and the 43-year-old said he has tremendous confidence in his teammates to bring a championship to Saskatchewan.

“I don’t think you want to go into this feeling like you have to overreach or do something that you haven’t done before and we’re not in that position,” the skip said. “I think there’s a lot of belief in that locker room that if we do what we are capable of and what we’ve done at periods during the season, that could be enough.”

Last time the Brier was held in Regina, in 2018, Saskatchewan finished with in third place.

The first draw of the tournament includes Saskatchewan taking on Prince Edward Island Friday night, in an atmosphere the players hope is electric.

“The atmosphere is going to be unmatched,” Team Saskatchewan second Kevin marsh said.

“The Brier is the best curling event on the calendar, this is what we play for and especially in Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan has the best curling fans, I know they’re going to come out and support us and we’re going to just really embrace that.”