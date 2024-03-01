2 arrested, charged with fraud in connection to grandparent scam in Saanich, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested at Vancouver International Airport in connection with a grandparent scam scheme in Saanich, B.C.

Saanich police said a 26-year-old man from Montreal and a 24-year-old woman from Quebec City were arrested with help from Richmond RCMP.

Two days ago, Saanich police issued a plea for help in locating a female suspect in three reported grandparent scams. A grandparent scam involves the targeting of an older person, where someone claims to be a relative in trouble and asks for money.

More than $20,000 was lost by residents in Saanich related to these scams.

“Given the large financial losses from Saanich residents, and the high public interest, Saanich Police Major Crime Detectives worked diligently to secure evidence, support the victims, and ultimately locate the two suspects as soon as possible,” Insp. Damian Kowalewich said.

Both suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday, each is facing two counts of fraud.

Saanich police said there may be more victims on Vancouver Island who may have not contacted police.

Anyone with information about these scams, or if you are a potential victim, please contact Saanich police at 250-475-4321.