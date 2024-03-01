Menu

Crime

Brandon cop faces assault, theft charges in September 2023 incident: IIU

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) announced Friday that Const. Darwin Raga of the Brandon Police Service faces two counts of assault and one count of theft under $5,000.
A Brandon Police Service vehicle. The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) announced Friday that Const. Darwin Raga of the Brandon Police Service faces two counts of assault and one count of theft under $5,000. Global News / File
A Brandon cop is facing charges after an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) announced Friday that Const. Darwin Raga of the Brandon Police Service faces two counts of assault and one count of theft under $5,000.

The charges are in connection with an incident on Sept. 3 of last year, when Raga, who was on-duty at the time, is alleged to have grabbed a man and forced him onto the hood of a police car. He’s also accused of knocking a cellphone out of the hands of another man, then pocketing it.



The IIU began investigating the incident in late October of last year.

IIU investigations in Manitoba
