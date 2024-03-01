Menu

Weather

‘This could be the big one of the winter’: climatologist on Manitoba storm

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 12:29 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg morning weather outlook: Friday, March 1
Don't get to comfortable with todays high being above the freezing mark. Global News Morning weather specialist Drew Stremick explains how the warm weather isn't set to last before old man winter comes back in a big way over the weekend.
Southern Manitoba is bracing for snow again this weekend, and residents are being encouraged not to make any unnecessary travel plans.

There’s a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada for much of Southern Manitoba — including Winnipeg — as the winter storm moves in.

Senior climatologist David Phillips told 680 CJOB’s The Start that the precipitation is expected to start Saturday night into Sunday morning, and will bring strong winds along with it.

It could be, he said, “the big one of the winter”.

“It’s not necessarily a Colorado low — I know that strikes fear in your hearts. Those are more moist, they pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico,” Phillips said.

‘This one is more of a Montana low, so it’s a little bit more moist than the Alberta low, but not quite as moist as you’d see from a Colorado low.”

Phillips said there’s still a lot of uncertainty with this storm, but some regions of Manitoba can certainly expect a good dumping of the white stuff.

“The uncertainty is less west and north of the Red River Valley, where it will be primarily snow — and early indications (say) maybe 20-30 centimetres of snow — with some strong winds,” he said.

“In the next 24 hours, you’re going to start seeing a winter storm warning, a blizzard warning.”

Winnipeg councillor on changing budgetary practices when it comes to snow clearing
