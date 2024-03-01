Cause of overnight fire in Cambridge remains under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

One unit of a townhouse complex was damaged during an overnight fire in Cambridge, Ont., according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

Waterloo regional police say emergency services were called to the complex on Beverly Street near Dundas Street at around 1 a.m.

In addition to paramedics and police officers, the Cambridge Fire Department says five crews were dispatched to the residence.

Police say those crews worked quickly to dispatch the blaze while all residents were evacuated to safety.

There were no physical injuries reported to police but there was “extensive damage” to one of the homes.

The fire department says it is still investigating the “cause, origin and circumstances” surrounding the fire.