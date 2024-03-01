Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cause of overnight fire in Cambridge remains under investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 12:17 pm
1 min read
There were no physical injuries reported to police as a result of the fire but there was 'extensive damage' to one of the homes in the complex in Cambridge. View image in full screen
There were no physical injuries reported to police as a result of the fire but there was 'extensive damage' to one of the homes in the complex in Cambridge. @CambridgeFD / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One unit of a townhouse complex was damaged during an overnight fire in Cambridge, Ont., according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

Waterloo regional police say emergency services were called to the complex on Beverly Street near Dundas Street at around 1 a.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In addition to paramedics and police officers, the Cambridge Fire Department says five crews were dispatched to the residence.

Police say those crews worked quickly to dispatch the blaze while all residents were evacuated to safety.

Trending Now

There were no physical injuries reported to police but there was “extensive damage” to one of the homes.

The fire department says it is still investigating the “cause, origin and circumstances” surrounding the fire.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices