Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Undiscovered Gem: Dawn in Eden and Earmonger

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted March 6, 2024 9:00 am
1 min read
Undiscovered Gem: Dawn in Eden and Earmonger - image View image in full screen
Corus Radio
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Back when I was doing overnight alt-rock radio in the 80s, I’d often pull out some edgy and scary music around three in the morning. A safe go-to was minor key electronic music with a driving beat from Skinny Puppy, Sisters of Mercy, Bauhaus, and Nitzer Ebb. Dawn in Eden’s song, Earmonger, reminds me of those days. I quote from the German group’s bio:

“Rising from the Post-Punk shadows of Lady Besery’s Garden, Dawn in Eden (2018) delves into intricate melodies and unflinching lyricism. Exploring themes of loss, societal struggles, and introspective questions, Dawn crafts a solo soundscape that’s both deeply personal and darkly captivating, often collaborating with guest musicians.”

© 2024 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices