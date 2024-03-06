Undiscovered Gem: Dawn in Eden and Earmonger

Back when I was doing overnight alt-rock radio in the 80s, I’d often pull out some edgy and scary music around three in the morning. A safe go-to was minor key electronic music with a driving beat from Skinny Puppy, Sisters of Mercy, Bauhaus, and Nitzer Ebb. Dawn in Eden’s song, Earmonger, reminds me of those days. I quote from the German group’s bio:

“Rising from the Post-Punk shadows of Lady Besery’s Garden, Dawn in Eden (2018) delves into intricate melodies and unflinching lyricism. Exploring themes of loss, societal struggles, and introspective questions, Dawn crafts a solo soundscape that’s both deeply personal and darkly captivating, often collaborating with guest musicians.”