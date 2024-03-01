‘A sad day’: Power disconnected at Halifax homeless encampments as eviction efforts ramp up

Send this page to someone via email

Crews spent Friday morning disconnecting power at two major Halifax-area homeless encampments as part of the municipality’s efforts to clear them out.

Power has been disconnected both at Grand Parade and the Cobequid ballfield — two of the city’s recently de-designated encampment sites.

There were still about 12 people living at Grand Parade in downtown Halifax Friday morning, as temperatures dipped well into the negatives. Work to remove the generator supplying electricity to the site was slowed due to wires being frozen to the ground.

Steve Wilsack, who volunteers at the encampment helping residents with their needs, said it was the “worst possible day to be cutting anyone’s power.”

“It’s a sad day,” he said. “The fact that there’s up to 12 individuals still here and they have no suitable place to go for housing is a great concern.”

Story continues below advertisement

Breaking: Power at the Grand Parade tent encampment has officially been disconnected. The current feel like temperature is ~ -24c in Halifax. There are still roughly 12 people living in tents at this encampment @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/HIpElHRuux — eilishbonang (@eilishbonang) March 1, 2024

With the power off, Wilsack said he was worried about the impacts of extreme cold on those who remain.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The safety concerns are grave,” he said. “We have someone here that’s pregnant. We have people that are (in) mental anguish. This will add an additional trigger.”

Earlier this month, the municipality said it would be closing five of its 11 designated encampment sites where unhoused people had been living in tents, saying “better options now exist,” including a 70-bed shelter that recently opened at the Halifax Forum.

Residents awoke Feb. 7 to find eviction notices pinned to their tents, telling them they had to leave by Feb. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

The affected sites are the Geary Park green space, Saunders Park, Victoria Park, Grand Parade, and the Correctional Centre Park in Lower Sackville, also known as the Cobequid Road ballfield.

2:02 Halifax not enforcing encampment evictions as deadline day arrives

The deadline for residents to leave the sites came and went Monday, but the city opted to not enforce the evictions, as they were still working to find housing for people.

But earlier this week, the municipality visited those living in Grand Parade, Victoria Park, and the Cobequid ballfield, telling residents to collect their belongings.

The municipality said in a statement Wednesday the province has assured them that “there are enough spaces available in indoor shelters and supportive housing options for everyone in the de-designated locations.”

‘Whack-a-mole’

But Wilsack said that’s “misinformation.” While there may be shelter space available, many people do not want to stay in shelters due to a lack of privacy and security, and fears of being separated from loved ones.

Story continues below advertisement

Moreover, shelters are supposed to be for emergencies, and are not suitable places to live, he said.

“The shelter does have some space, but that’s an emergency shelter only. That is not four walls,” he said. “We’ve had residents time and time again, pleading for a place to go.”

View image in full screen Power has now been disconnected at Grand Parade, where around 12 people, including a pregnant woman, are still living. Neil Benedict/Global News

Wilsack added that there are constantly more people falling into homelessness amid Halifax’s housing crisis, and he wonders what will happen when the emergency shelters do fill up.

He said as people leave the de-designated encampment sites, other encampment sites will continue to fill up.

“We’re playing whack-a-mole. Basically, close one encampment down, they move somewhere else,” he said. “If you’re going to have encampments, at least set it up in a humane fashion … let’s set it up with proper amenities, let’s set it up with power, let’s set it up with staffing.

Story continues below advertisement

“Herding them into a space with 100 other people, that’s not housing.”