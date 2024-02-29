‘Nice to have a real birthday’: Leaplings celebrate Feb. 29

Send this page to someone via email

Ellie Toth says she can’t wait to celebrate her real birthday. This Calgary leapling is now celebrating her third.

“I’m really happy because I haven’t had a real birthday in like four years. So it’s nice to have a real birthday.”

Ellie is in Grade 6 at Branton School in Calgary. She says she knows why the day is so special, besides being her birthday.

“Because when the Earth is going around the sun, it’s not just 365 days, it’s 365.25 days, so every four years there is always an extra day.”

A leapling is one who was born on that leap day, Feb. 29. Rebecca Le says she is celebrating her eighth.

“If I am in a business conversation, I am 32. If I am just trying to be funny, I am eight. I’m eight years old with a six-year-old.”

It’s rare. Le also grew up with another leapling, which is even more rare.

The Associated Press reports there are only five million leaplings worldwide. That’s on a planet with close to eight billion people.

So how do leaplings celebrate this special birthday?

“I am going to a restaurant for nachos,” Ellie says.

Le’s mom Tammy Draga says she usually does more but this year, “her favourite ribs (are) cooking in the oven; she doesn’t want to go out.”

And the only known Canadian airline that is also a leapling, WestJet, invited special guests for cake.

April Crane, director of WestJet communications, says the company is also offering other gifts.

“For all of our loyal guests we are offering seat sales. They went into the market yesterday. Today there are some contest activations to win some very affordable fares.”