‘Nice to have a real birthday’: Leaplings celebrate Feb. 29

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 4:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary ‘leaplings’ celebrate their special day'
Calgary ‘leaplings’ celebrate their special day
A leapling can only truly celebrate their birthday every four years. But Feb. 29 has arrived and it’s time to play catch-up. Doug Vaessen has more.
Ellie Toth says she can’t wait to celebrate her real birthday. This Calgary leapling is now celebrating her third.

“I’m really happy because I haven’t had a real birthday in like four years. So it’s nice to have a real birthday.”

Ellie is in Grade 6 at Branton School in Calgary. She says she knows why the day is so special, besides being her birthday.

“Because when the Earth is going around the sun, it’s not just 365 days, it’s 365.25 days, so every four years there is always an extra day.”

A leapling is one who was born on that leap day, Feb. 29. Rebecca Le says she is celebrating her eighth.

“If I am in a business conversation, I am 32. If I am just trying to be funny, I am eight. I’m eight years old with a six-year-old.”

Click to play video: 'The Science Behind Leap Years'
The Science Behind Leap Years

It’s rare. Le also grew up with another leapling, which is even more rare.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Associated Press reports there are only five million leaplings worldwide. That’s on a planet with close to eight billion people.

So how do leaplings celebrate this special birthday?

“I am going to a restaurant for nachos,” Ellie says.

Le’s mom Tammy Draga says she usually does more but this year, “her favourite ribs (are) cooking in the oven; she doesn’t want to go out.”

Click to play video: 'Calgarian celebrates leap year birthday'
Calgarian celebrates leap year birthday

And the only known Canadian airline that is also a leapling, WestJet, invited special guests for cake.

April Crane, director of WestJet communications, says the company is also offering other gifts.

“For all of our loyal guests we are offering seat sales. They went into the market yesterday. Today there are some contest activations to win some very affordable fares.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

