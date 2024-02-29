Menu

London, Ont. officer injured in downtown crash involving police van

By Amy Simon 980 CFPL
Posted February 29, 2024 4:59 pm
1 min read
A London, Ont., police officer has been transferred to hospital following a serious crash in the city's downtown core Thursday afternoon. View image in full screen
A London, Ont., police officer has been transferred to hospital following a serious crash in the city's downtown core Thursday afternoon. Scott Monich/980 CFPL
A London, Ont., police officer has been transferred to hospital following a serious crash in the city’s downtown core Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the London Police Service confirmed to Global News that an officer was transferred to hospital with unknown injuries following a collision involving a red pickup truck and a London police van at the intersection of Richmond and Oxford Street East.

The intersection remains closed in all directions as crews continue to investigate.

No estimated timeline has been provided as to when the intersection will reopen.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

More to come…

