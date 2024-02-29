London, Ont. officer injured in downtown crash involving police van

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., police officer has been transferred to hospital following a serious crash in the city’s downtown core Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the London Police Service confirmed to Global News that an officer was transferred to hospital with unknown injuries following a collision involving a red pickup truck and a London police van at the intersection of Richmond and Oxford Street East.

The intersection remains closed in all directions as crews continue to investigate.

No estimated timeline has been provided as to when the intersection will reopen.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

More to come…