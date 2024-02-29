Menu

Crime

Armed robbery incident leads to one arrest in Selkirk, Man., RCMP investigating

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 5:06 pm
1 min read
Selkirk RCMP made an arrest on Henderson Highway on Feb. 27, following what they said was an armed robbery incident outside a local business. View image in full screen
Selkirk RCMP made an arrest on Henderson Highway on Feb. 27, following what they said was an armed robbery incident outside a local business. File / Global News
Police have made an arrest as they continue to look for another suspect involved in what they said was an armed robbery incident in a Manitoba community.

RCMP were called to the incident on Feb. 27, around 9:30 p.m., outside a business on Main Street in Selkirk. Police said an 18-year-old woman from the RM of St. Andrews was leaving the business when she was approached by two individuals. They are said to have pulled out a firearm and demanded her keys, before fleeing in her vehicle and heading west on Strathnaver Avenue.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The vehicle was located on Highway 9, near Lower Fort Garry, at which time a traffic stop was initiated but the vehicle did not stop. Police said it eventually slowed and entered a ditch on Henderson Highway.

A 14-year-old boy and driver of the vehicle was arrested. He remains in custody, facing several charges including robbery with an offensive weapon.

An investigation is ongoing as police said they are looking for a second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

