Inquest probes deaths of 4 inmates in Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont.

A joint inquest into the drug-related deaths of four inmates at Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., has been set for March.

According to the Ministry of the Solicitor General, the joint inquest on March 18 will examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Abdelaziz Ibrahim, Thomas Neumann, Stanley Saunders and Adam Wood.

According to Dr. Paul Dungey, regional supervising coroner for the East region, the four inmates died from drug toxicity in separate incidents from 2020 to 2022: Wood, age 35, died on Aug. 23, 2020; Saunders, age 59, died on Jan. 2, 2021; Neuman, age 21, died on March 5, 2021 and Ibrahaim, age 25, died on Aug. 16, 2022.

The inquest is expected to last 13 days and hear from 21 witnesses.

A jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths, Dungey notes.

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 18, 2024. Dr. Geoffrey Bond will be the presiding officer and Jai Dhar will be the inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at this link: https://firstclassfacilitation.ca/office-of-the-chief-coroner/inquest-into-the-deaths-of-abdelaziz