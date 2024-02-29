Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man assaulted with bat at Halifax-area tent encampment: RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 4:14 pm
1 min read
Halifax decided to close five of its 11 designated encampment sites where unhoused people had been living in tents, including the ballfield in Lower Sackville. View image in full screen
Halifax decided to close five of its 11 designated encampment sites where unhoused people had been living in tents, including the ballfield in Lower Sackville. Heidi Petracek/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Halifax-area man has been charged with assault, after another man was struck with a baseball bat at a tent encampment site.

RCMP say they were called around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to the ballfield on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville.

“(Officers) learned that a 37-year-old man, who was armed with a bat, had assaulted a 38-year-old man following a verbal altercation. Both men are from the Lower Sackville area and are known to each other,” RCMP said in a Thursday release.

Police say the man who was struck had had non-life-threatening injuries, while the other man was arrested at the scene.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Anthony Scott Chandler has been charged with assault with a weapon and was released with conditions, including to appear in court April 3.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay confirmed the incident happened at the recently de-designated homeless tent encampment.

Story continues below advertisement

The municipality decided to close five of its 11 designated encampment sites where unhoused people had been living in tents, including the ballfield in Lower Sackville.

An eviction deadline was set for this past Monday.

Trending Now

Although the deadline passed, the municipality opted not to enforce the evictions because they were still working to find housing for people.

Click to play video: 'Deadline to vacate 5 Halifax encampments arrives'
Deadline to vacate 5 Halifax encampments arrives
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices