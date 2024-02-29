Man assaulted with bat at Halifax-area tent encampment: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax-area man has been charged with assault, after another man was struck with a baseball bat at a tent encampment site.

RCMP say they were called around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to the ballfield on Cobequid Road in Lower Sackville.

“(Officers) learned that a 37-year-old man, who was armed with a bat, had assaulted a 38-year-old man following a verbal altercation. Both men are from the Lower Sackville area and are known to each other,” RCMP said in a Thursday release.

Police say the man who was struck had had non-life-threatening injuries, while the other man was arrested at the scene.

Anthony Scott Chandler has been charged with assault with a weapon and was released with conditions, including to appear in court April 3.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay confirmed the incident happened at the recently de-designated homeless tent encampment.

The municipality decided to close five of its 11 designated encampment sites where unhoused people had been living in tents, including the ballfield in Lower Sackville.

An eviction deadline was set for this past Monday.

Although the deadline passed, the municipality opted not to enforce the evictions because they were still working to find housing for people.