Police seek woman missing for a week in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are looking for a woman who has been missing since the evening of Feb. 22.

Surrey RCMP said Navdeep Kaur was last seen in the 7800 block of 123 Street. She has not been heard from since.

View image in full screen Surrey RCMP is searching for a woman who has been missing for a week. Surrey RCMP

Kaur, 28, is described as standing five feet five inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, and having long black hair and brown eyes.

Police and her family are extremely concerned for her well-being, as it is out of character for Kaur to be out of contact.

View image in full screen Navdeep Kaur was last seen on Feb. 22, according to police. Surrey RCMP

Investigators are looking for any video footage from the area around the time she went missing.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.