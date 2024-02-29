Menu

Canada

Police seek woman missing for a week in Surrey, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 1:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are looking for a woman who has been missing since the evening of Feb. 22.

Surrey RCMP said Navdeep Kaur was last seen in the 7800 block of 123 Street. She has not been heard from since.

Surrey RCMP is searching for a woman who has been missing for a week. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP is searching for a woman who has been missing for a week. Surrey RCMP

Kaur, 28, is described as standing five feet five inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, and having long black hair and brown eyes.

Police and her family are extremely concerned for her well-being, as it is out of character for Kaur to be out of contact.

Navdeep Kaur was last seen on Feb. 22, according to police. View image in full screen
Navdeep Kaur was last seen on Feb. 22, according to police. Surrey RCMP
Investigators are looking for any video footage from the area around the time she went missing.

Anyone with information, including video footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

