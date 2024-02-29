SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Leafs coach fined after disagreement with refs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 29, 2024 1:31 pm
1 min read
NEW YORK – The NHL has fined Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe US$25,000 for “unprofessional conduct directed at the officials.”

Keefe was given a game misconduct and ejected by officials with 2:14 left to play in the Maple Leafs’ 6-2 loss to the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Keefe declined to explain what led to his dismissal when talking to reporters after the game.

Asked where the exchange ranked in terms of what he’s said to officials in the past, he replied: “Not going there, not going there.”

Keefe was clearly annoyed by a tripping penalty assessed to Toronto winger Mitch Marner on Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson with 4:53 remaining in the third period after the Leafs cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Maple Leafs were scheduled to face the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

