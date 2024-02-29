S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was up more than 100 points in late-morning trading, helped by gains in energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 103.84 points at 21,347.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 30.14 points at 38,979.16. The S&P 500 index was up 12.84 points at 5,082.60, while the Nasdaq composite was up 69.10 points at 16,016.84.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.71 cents US compared with 73.67 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was up 11 cents at US$78.65 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down two cents at US$1.87 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$12.50 at US$2,055.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$3.86 a pound.