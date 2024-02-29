Menu

Crime

Manitoba man, 19, left with ‘life-altering’ injuries after machete incident: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 1:02 pm
1 min read
RCMP Flin Flon detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Flin Flon detachment. RCMP
A 19-year-old man received serious, life-altering injuries in a machete attack on Tuesday afternoon, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to an apartment block on Aspen Grove in Flin Flon around 3:30 p.m., where they found the victim, from Moose Lake, and gave him emergency first aid until medical services arrived. The man was later taken to hospital in Winnipeg.

Police said they believe a fight broke out between the victim and two other people who lived in the same building.

Teenage machete attack at Polo Park ‘alarming’, Winnipeg police say

A 19-year-old man and a 13-year-old youth, both from The Pas, were arrested at the scene, and face charges of aggravated assault and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The older suspect was also charged with five counts of failing to comply with a release order, and the younger with one count of failing to comply with an undertaking.

The 19-year-old was taken to hospital to treat a minor injury sustained in the fight, police said, and both suspects remain in custody.

Winnipeg police are encountering more machetes
