Driver dead after morning crash in Maples neighbourhood, Winnipeg cops say

A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in the Maples area, Winnipeg police say.

The incident took place around 6 a.m., and the driver was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died of her injuries.

Police continue to investigate but said they don’t believe the incident was criminal in nature.

Anyone with information regarding the matter is asked to contact traffic division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).