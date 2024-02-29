More than 30 arrests made in drug war between criminal groups in Quebec: police

Send this page to someone via email

A sweeping police crackdown on organized crime has led to upwards of 30 arrests and some 40 raids across Quebec in the last week, authorities said Thursday.

Quebec provincial police’s update comes amid an alleged turf war between criminal groups that has turned bloody over the sale of drugs in eastern parts of the province. This includes the Quebec City area, the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region, the Lower St-Lawrence and the North Shore.

“Our message is clear, we will not accept such violent behaviour in Quebec,” said provincial police chief-insp. Michel Patenaude.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Violence has escalated in recent weeks as a street gang known as the Blood Family Mafia refused to pay a cut of drug sales to notorious biker gang the Hells Angels, according to criminologist Maria Mourani.

Earlier this month, a man was killed and three others were injured during a hostage situation in St-Malachie, Que., just south of Quebec City. Other people linked to the dispute have been kidnapped and tortured, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The police crackdown known as Opération Scandaleux began late last week. Charges range from torture and mutilation to drug trafficking.

Police say they also seized firearms, high-capacity magazines and narcotics as part of the raids.

— with files from Global’s Mike Armstrong and The Canadian Press