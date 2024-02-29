Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More than 30 arrests made in drug war between criminal groups in Quebec: police

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 11:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '18 arrested in connection to gang-related crimes in Quebec'
18 arrested in connection to gang-related crimes in Quebec
RELATED: In Quebec, 18 individuals have been arrested in connection to a series of gang-related crimes near Quebec City. Ten of these individuals are now facing charges related to the violence. Mike Armstrong explains that an organization called “Blood Family Mafia” appears to have picked a fight with the Hells Angels.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A sweeping police crackdown on organized crime has led to upwards of 30 arrests and some 40 raids across Quebec in the last week, authorities said Thursday.

Quebec provincial police’s update comes amid an alleged turf war between criminal groups that has turned bloody over the sale of drugs in eastern parts of the province. This includes the Quebec City area, the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region, the Lower St-Lawrence and the North Shore.

“Our message is clear, we will not accept such violent behaviour in Quebec,” said provincial police chief-insp. Michel Patenaude.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Violence has escalated in recent weeks as a street gang known as the Blood Family Mafia refused to pay a cut of drug sales to notorious biker gang the Hells Angels, according to criminologist Maria Mourani.

Earlier this month, a man was killed and three others were injured during a hostage situation in St-Malachie, Que., just south of Quebec City. Other people linked to the dispute have been kidnapped and tortured, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The police crackdown known as Opération Scandaleux began late last week. Charges range from torture and mutilation to drug trafficking.

Police say they also seized firearms, high-capacity magazines and narcotics as part of the raids.

with files from Global’s Mike Armstrong and The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Over 100 police officers deployed in organized crime crackdown in Quebec'
Over 100 police officers deployed in organized crime crackdown in Quebec
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices