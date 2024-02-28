Pink Shirt Day: Okanagan Kindergarten students say ‘it’s cool to be kind’

Send this page to someone via email

They may be little, but a group of Okanagan Kindergarten students has a big mission — to spread a little kindness to the high school students at George Elliot Secondary.

The partnership between École Peter Greer Elementary School and École George Elliot Secondary, in its second year, is a Pink Shirt Day tradition that the vice-principal of the elementary school, Russ Bischoff, hopes to continue in the coming years.

“Today the high school students learned something from the kindergarten students,” said Bischoff.

“I think they learned a little bit about tenderness and a little bit about joy and that it’s OK to lose your adultness, if you will.”

One of the high school students leading kindergarteners at the secondary school is Kiara Domanski.

“I just feel it such a better message when you heard from the kids instead of like hearing it from us because it’s so much more meaningful,” said Domanski.

The kindergarteners visited classrooms saying hello and giving out hugs, followed by a dance party in the atrium and a grand finale of singing to a full house dressed in overside pink T-shirts with the message, ‘It’s cool to be kind’.

The young kindness crusaders handed out stickers afterwards with loving messages in hopes the sentiment will last all year round.