Lifestyle

Pink Shirt Day: Okanagan Kindergarten students say ‘it’s cool to be kind’

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 8:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kindergarten students spread kindness for Pink Shirt Day'
Kindergarten students spread kindness for Pink Shirt Day
WATCH: A partnership between two schools in Lake Country has been forged in the hopes of ending bullying for good. Sydney Morton takes us to George Elliot Secondary School for Pink Shirt Day.
They may be little, but a group of Okanagan Kindergarten students has a big mission — to spread a little kindness to the high school students at George Elliot Secondary.

The partnership between École Peter Greer Elementary School and École George Elliot Secondary, in its second year, is a Pink Shirt Day tradition that the vice-principal of the elementary school,  Russ Bischoff, hopes to continue in the coming years.

“Today the high school students learned something from the kindergarten students,” said Bischoff.

“I think they learned a little bit about tenderness and a little bit about joy and that it’s OK to lose your adultness, if you will.”

One of the high school students leading kindergarteners at the secondary school is Kiara Domanski.

“I just feel it such a better message when you heard from the kids instead of like hearing it from us because it’s so much more meaningful,” said Domanski.

The kindergarteners visited classrooms saying hello and giving out hugs, followed by a dance party in the atrium and a grand finale of singing to a full house dressed in overside pink T-shirts with the message, ‘It’s cool to be kind’.

The young kindness crusaders handed out stickers afterwards with loving messages in hopes the sentiment will last all year round.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

