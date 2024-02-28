Shooting incident in Portage la Prairie leads to arrest, Manitoba RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a man after they were called to a report of a firearm being discharged in Portage la Prairie, Man.

RCMP officers were called to the incident at a business in the 1200 block of Saskatchewan Avene on Feb. 26, at around 5:40 p.m. Officials said two men entered the store, began arguing with another man inside, and left before one of them discharged their firearm into the door.

No injuries were reported.

Police said patrols were made in the area. Officers from the Headingley detachment received a report of an impaired driver in a ditch off Provincial Road 248 in Elie, at around 7:40 p.m. that night.

The vehicle was located stuck in the snow, along the rail line. A male driver was found slumped over the steering wheel, according to police. He was arrested for the impaired driving.

A search led to officers seizing ammunition in the man’s possession. Police also said the vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Winnipeg and that the driver was one of the two suspects involved in the shooting earlier in the day, along with a shoplifting incident in Langruth that involved an alcoholic beverage being stolen.

The 20-year-old man remains in custody. An investigation is ongoing.