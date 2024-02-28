Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting incident in Portage la Prairie leads to arrest, Manitoba RCMP investigating

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 6:25 pm
1 min read
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment.
RCMP Portage la Prairie detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have arrested a man after they were called to a report of a firearm being discharged in Portage la Prairie, Man.

RCMP officers were called to the incident at a business in the 1200 block of Saskatchewan Avene on Feb. 26, at around 5:40 p.m. Officials said two men entered the store, began arguing with another man inside, and left before one of them discharged their firearm into the door.

No injuries were reported.

Police said patrols were made in the area. Officers from the Headingley detachment received a report of an impaired driver in a ditch off Provincial Road 248 in Elie, at around 7:40 p.m. that night.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The vehicle was located stuck in the snow, along the rail line. A male driver was found slumped over the steering wheel, according to police. He was arrested for the impaired driving.

Story continues below advertisement

A search led to officers seizing ammunition in the man’s possession. Police also said the vehicle was confirmed stolen out of Winnipeg and that the driver was one of the two suspects involved in the shooting earlier in the day, along with a shoplifting incident in Langruth that involved an alcoholic beverage being stolen.

Trending Now

The 20-year-old man remains in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video: '‘Largest in prairie history’: $50 million in meth seized at Manitoba border crossing'
‘Largest in prairie history’: $50 million in meth seized at Manitoba border crossing
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices