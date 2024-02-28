Winnipeg MP Daniel Blaikie shifts to provincial politics

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Member of Parliament Daniel Blaikie has announced he is going to leave his federal position to work for Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

Blaikie’s previous role was Elmwood-Transcona NDP MP and he will now be moving to the role of senior adviser of international affairs, starting in April.

He will formally step down as MP at the end of March.