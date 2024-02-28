Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

New documentary pays tribute to Kingston’s ‘Classic Video’

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 4:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'New documentary pays homage to Kingston’s last video store'
New documentary pays homage to Kingston’s last video store
WATCH: Premiering Thursday at the Kingston Canadian Film Festival is 'I found it at Classic Video' a documentary memorializing Kingston's last video store. Paul Soucy has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s been eight months since Kingston’s last video rental store closed its doors for good, signalling the end of an era that began with the launch of the VHS tape and the VCR.

“When I was a kid, walking to the movie store and finding a movie, like that was the most exciting thing you could do on a Friday night,” Braden Dragomir, reflecting on the bygone days, nostalgically recalls.

The advent of digital streaming services slowly put an end to the dominance of home video rental and stores like Classic Video. Dragomir, a local filmmaker, and his crew at Untold Storytelling aimed to memorialize that era and the impact Classic Video had on pop culture in Kingston.

“When the email reached my inbox, I looked at it and I thought about it for 10 seconds and said, ‘Sure, let’s go for it,'” Classic Video owner Tom Ivison said.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking with Tom, as well as with a colourful cast of former customers, I Found It at Classic Video chronicles the final seven weeks of the video store, as owner Tom Ivison went through the liquidation process before closing in June.

Click to play video: 'Cat owners and lovers gather in Kingston for annual cat show'
Cat owners and lovers gather in Kingston for annual cat show
Trending Now

“So to get to share that time with him, while, I don’t even know if he was grieving yet, but while he was processing 35 years of his life, was really special,” Dragomir reflects.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It was overwhelming, in terms of the support from the public during the closing process, and now being able to watch much later in terms of, ‘Yeah, maybe it’s a tribute’, but I didn’t look at that way at that time because I was so focused elsewhere,” adds Tom Ivison.

The documentary uses humour and sadness in its 12-minute runtime to properly convey the impact Classic Video had on the lives of so many, including the man behind its 35 years in business.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a keepsake. I think the more time that passes from the store and its closing, I will cherish it,” says Ivison.

I Found It at Classic Video premieres on Thursday at the Kingston Canadian Film Festival with a 7:00 p.m. showing, followed by a 4:00 showing on Friday afternoon.

More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices