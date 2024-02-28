Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigates unlawful transport, sale of drugs and liquor

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 5:04 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP are investigating what they say is the unlawful transportation and sale of drugs and liquor in a First Nation community. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are investigating what they say is the unlawful transportation and sale of drugs and liquor in a First Nation community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
An investigation is ongoing into what the RCMP said is the unlawful transportation and sale of drugs and liquor in two Manitoba First Nations.

Officers with the RCMP’s crime reduction enforcement support team (CREST) were called to the God’s Lake Narrows First Nation and Manto Sipi Cree Nation in mid-February. On Feb. 20, officers conducted a patrol and check stop on a winter road, at the junction of God’s Lake Narrows and God’s River reserve.

Nine tickets were issued as part of the check stop, and a 47-year-old man was arrested. Police said a small quantity of cocaine and illicit pills were found in his possession. The suspect was released and faces a future court date in the community.

Officials said a search warrant was later executed on Feb. 21 at a residence in the God’s River community. They said cocaine, illicit pills, numerous bottles of liquor, cash and drug trafficking-related paraphernalia were found. The street value of seized items is estimated to be around $15,000, police said.

A 37-year-old woman from the community was arrested and released, pending a future court date.

An investigation is ongoing.

