Okanagan weather: Wet start to March

The Okanagan forecast for Thursday will see a chance of showers diminishing throughout the day, as skies clear and temperatures pop up to mid-single digits to wrap up February.

A slight risk of showers and flurries lingers into Friday’s forecast, with morning moisture possibly turning into rain as the region warms to around 5 C.

Pockets of showers or flurries are expected to continue at times through the first weekend of March, with lots of dry breaks in between.

Morning lows will hover a few degrees below freezing, with daytime highs in the mid-single digits into next week.

The risk of a few more pockets of precipitation will kick off the workweek on Monday before drier days arrive.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

