Okanagan weather: Wet start to March

The Okanagan forecast for Thursday will see a chance of showers diminishing throughout the day, as skies clear and temperatures pop up to mid-single digits to wrap up February.
A slight risk of showers and flurries lingers into Friday’s forecast, with morning moisture possibly turning into rain as the region warms to around 5 C.
Pockets of showers or flurries are expected to continue at times through the first weekend of March, with lots of dry breaks in between.
Morning lows will hover a few degrees below freezing, with daytime highs in the mid-single digits into next week.
The risk of a few more pockets of precipitation will kick off the workweek on Monday before drier days arrive.
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.
