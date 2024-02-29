Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Wet start to March

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 1:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan Weather: February 28, 2024'
Global Okanagan Weather: February 28, 2024
Meteorologist Peter Quinlan has the Okanagan's complete weather forecast for Wednesday, February 29, 2024.
The Okanagan forecast for Thursday will see a chance of showers diminishing throughout the day, as skies clear and temperatures pop up to mid-single digits to wrap up February.

A slight risk of showers and flurries lingers into Friday’s forecast, with morning moisture possibly turning into rain as the region warms to around 5 C.

Pockets of showers or flurries are expected to continue at times through the first weekend of March, with lots of dry breaks in between.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Morning lows will hover a few degrees below freezing, with daytime highs in the mid-single digits into next week.

The risk of a few more pockets of precipitation will kick off the workweek on Monday before drier days arrive.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

