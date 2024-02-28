Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police seize gun, drugs after trying to stop no-helmet bicyclist

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 11:58 am
1 min read
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was arrested in Vancouver after officers tried to stop him for riding a bicycle with no helmet, which led to them finding a gun and drugs.

Vancouver police said two officers were on patrol, near West Hastings and Carrall streets, when they spotted a man riding a bike with no helmet, Saturday morning.

When the two tried to stop the man, he ditched the bicycle and tried to flee on foot.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A foot chase commenced, which police won, and the man was taken into custody.

Click to play video: 'High-risk offender to live in Vancouver'
High-risk offender to live in Vancouver
Trending Now

A search of the suspect discovered a loaded gun, and $60,000 worth of drugs including suspected fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police also said the $12,000 e-bike that the man was riding is also deemed stolen.

The 35-year-old man was taken to jail and remains in custody, according to police.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices