Vancouver police seize gun, drugs after trying to stop no-helmet bicyclist

A man was arrested in Vancouver after officers tried to stop him for riding a bicycle with no helmet, which led to them finding a gun and drugs.

Vancouver police said two officers were on patrol, near West Hastings and Carrall streets, when they spotted a man riding a bike with no helmet, Saturday morning.

When the two tried to stop the man, he ditched the bicycle and tried to flee on foot.

A foot chase commenced, which police won, and the man was taken into custody.

A search of the suspect discovered a loaded gun, and $60,000 worth of drugs including suspected fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine.

Vancouver police also said the $12,000 e-bike that the man was riding is also deemed stolen.

The 35-year-old man was taken to jail and remains in custody, according to police.