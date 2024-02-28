Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.S. to spend $7 million on diabetes care, to start funding glucose monitoring

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2024 11:26 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Advocates calling for improved care for Nova Scotians living with diabetes'
Advocates calling for improved care for Nova Scotians living with diabetes
New Brunswick's recent eligibility changes to continuous glucose monitoring coverage for diabetes patients is prompting Nova Scotian residents to ask for similar government assistance. As Megan King reports, advocates are hopeful that the province will follow its neighbour's lead in reducing out-of-pocket costs for diabetes management. – Nov 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotians with diabetes will now have access to government funding for glucose monitoring and greater access to the province’s insulin pump program.

Premier Tim Houston says the government is investing $7.2 million in Thursday’s budget on diabetes care, including $5.9 million for sensor-based glucose monitoring supplies.

He says glucose supplies will be funded through a new income-based program and existing pharmacare programs, adding that households with annual incomes of less than $60,000 will pay no deductible.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The funding options will be open to people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes who need multiple daily injections of insulin or who need insulin pumps to manage their disease.

The province is also expanding the insulin pump program by removing the age cap, which had been set at 26 years and under.

Story continues below advertisement

About 4,000 patients will be helped to cover their supplies with the change and another 450 patients will be made eligible through the insulin pump program.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia woman calls for diabetes supports funding'
Nova Scotia woman calls for diabetes supports funding

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.

More on Health
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices