North End buildings are complete loss after blaze, Winnipeg firefighters say

Winnipeg fire crews were still at the scene at a North End fire Wednesday, more than 12 hours after it was initially called in.

Firefighters were called to a single-storey building on Jarvis Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday, where they found heavy smoke and flames that had also spread to a connected building.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said both impacted buildings are considered a complete loss, as their structural integrity was compromised during the blaze, and emergency demolition plans are underway.

The cold weather has been a challenge for firefighters, the WFPS said, with the area around the scene covered in ice and slippery. Crews are also being rotated in and out to stay warm.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

JARVIS CLOSURE

WFPS has closed Jarvis between Main and Schultz due to a fire. Derby is also closed between Dufferin and Sutherland. Crews are expected to be there throughout the day. Avoid the area.#WPGtraffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/E7cuthy1gI — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) February 28, 2024

Meanwhile, stretches of both Jarvis Avenue and Derby Street remained closed Wednesday morning,

The city said drivers and residents in the area will need to use caution even after the roads reopen, due to the now-frozen water that was used to fight the flames. Sand and de-icing agents will be applied to roads and sidewalks as needed.

In addition to the Jarvis blaze, firefighters were busy Tuesday night, also tackling a small fire at a six-storey Main Street hotel, and what they believe to be an accidental fire at a two-storey, multi-family residence on William Avenue.

The causes of the fires remain under investigation, and no injuries were reported in any of the incidents.