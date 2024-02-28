Price hike coming to Montreal’s popular Bixi bike-sharing service

Send this page to someone via email

Riding a Bixi will cost you a bit more this year as the popular ride-sharing service in Montreal increases its fees across the board.

As ridership continues to climb year after year to record heights, BBiixi is upping its rates as of March 1.

A seasonal membership, which is valid from mid-April to mid-November, will include an eight-per-cent hike. It will cost riders $107 for the seasonal pass, up from $99 in 2023.

Monthly subscriptions will cost $22 a month, up two dollars compared to last year. Occasional users will also see price jump by a nickel for a rate of 20 cents per minute.

This is the second year in a row that Montreal’s bike sharing service has increased its fees.

Bixi says its to cover the increased cost of modernizing and expanding its ever-growing fleet.

The company plans to install new stations and electric bikes for Montreal this spring.

“BIXI is also working towards a gradual renewal of the fleet, as certain equipment has been in use for 15 years, and must find competitive offers for acquiring new bikes and equipment while dealing with inflation, increased labour costs and hiring more staff, in addition to updating the operating system,” a statement reads.

Ridership climbed 31 per cent in 2023. Bixi reported a record year with 576,000 users and 11.7 million trips.