Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Wild boars in Saskatchewan, Pink Wig Foundation supporting women with cancer, and cyberbullying awareness on Pink Shirt Day.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Feb. 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

The presence of wild boars in Saskatchewan

We’ve heard a lot over the past several years about the growing wild boar population and the havoc it is causing in Saskatchewan.

However, Darrell Crabbe with the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation says there are conflicting reports on the size of the population.

Crabbe speaks with Chris Carr about the wild boar situation in the province and what people should do if they spot one.

Pink Wig Foundation gala supporting women with cancer

The Pink Wig Foundation is dedicated to raising funds to support cancer patients and their families.

An upcoming gala helps support the foundation’s goals.

Cory King and Arielle Deslauriers talk about how the foundation started and how they support women with cancer in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Raising cyberbullying awareness on Pink Shirt Day

Feb. 28 is Pink Shirt Day, an annual reminder of what we need to do to protect kids online.

Jennifer Flannigan, CEO of Actua, says kids spend a significant amount of time online and are at risk for cyberbullying and mental health issues.

Flannigan explains ways kids can be cyberbullied and how parents can help without overstepping their boundaries in this interview with Chris Carr.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Another bundle-up day — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Feb. 28, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

