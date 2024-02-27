Older man tries to lure children with candy in Waterloo: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man tried to lure children with candy in Waterloo, Ont., late Monday afternoon, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say a stranger approached children near Brynhurst Boulevard and Keats Way at around 5 p.m.

The man told the kids he had candy and began to follow them as they were leaving the area, according to police.

There were no physical injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

The suspect by police as being around 60 to 70 years old with a slim build. He was said to be dressed in a black hat, green jacket and black jeans and was walking with a cane.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.