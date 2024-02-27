Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Radar tracking device stolen from light pole in Kitchener, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 3:35 pm
1 min read
a Northline Black Cat Radar device View image in full screen
A Northline Black Cat Radar device . Waterloo regional police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A radar tracking device installed in Kitchener by Waterloo regional police’s traffic service unit has been stolen, according to the service.

Police say a Northline Black Cat Radar device that had been installed near David Bergey Drive and Activa Avenue went missing sometime between Feb. 16 and Monday.

The locks and mounting hardware were damaged as the device was taken from a light pole it had been attached to, according to police.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The device was packaged inside a small black plastic case and does not contain anything that would be saleable to the public,” Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths told Global News in an email.

He said the radar camera is not used to catch speeders but rather to monitor traffic in the area.

“The Black Cat device was purchased several years ago by WRPS TSU as another tool in our efforts to effectively respond to community concerns regarding traffic safety,” Griffiths explained.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The device captures anonymous data that only serves to help WRPS better understand community concerns about traffic issues.”

He said the camera is about as heavy as a small personal computer.

“The device assists us in better understanding the concerns the public have about that area, much like the pneumatic tubes you sometimes see installed by municipalities doing traffic studies,” Griffiths said.

The service says the device was installed because there were complaints from the community about unsafe driving in that area.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices