Canada

Silver alert issued for missing Winnipeg woman, 81

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 2:57 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for Jessie Howell, 81. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for Jessie Howell, 81. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for a missing octogenarian.

Jessie Howell, 81, was last seen near Tache Avenue and Dollard Boulevard around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

Howell is described as five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build and short white hair. She was last seen wearing white runners and a lightweight green track jacket.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say they’re concerned for her well-being and ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

