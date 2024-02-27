Silver alert issued for missing Winnipeg woman, 81

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for a missing octogenarian.

Jessie Howell, 81, was last seen near Tache Avenue and Dollard Boulevard around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, police say.

Howell is described as five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build and short white hair. She was last seen wearing white runners and a lightweight green track jacket.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say they’re concerned for her well-being and ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.