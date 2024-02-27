Police seek public’s help after cyclist fatally struck by 2 drivers in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are turning to the public for assistance in a fatal motor vehicle investigation involving a cyclist who was struck by two drivers in Scarborough and later died in hospital Monday evening.

Officers responded to a call for a personal injury collision involving a cyclist in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 5:30 p.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to police, a 47-year-old man was riding his bicycle in the area and was heading westbound on St. Clair Avenue East.

At this time, police say a 43-year-old man driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla and a 31-year-old man driving a 2021 Mazda CX5 were also travelling westbound.

Police said the cyclist was first struck by the Toyota and then struck by the Mazda.

The cyclist was rushed to a local trauma centre, where he later died.

Story continues below advertisement

While the investigation is ongoing, police are turning to local residents, businesses and drivers for assistance.

Anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area or incident are asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.