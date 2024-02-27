Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police seek public’s help after cyclist fatally struck by 2 drivers in Scarborough

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 3:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough'
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
WATCH: Police say man in his 50s has died in hospital after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle while cycling in Scarborough Monday evening.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police are turning to the public for assistance in a fatal motor vehicle investigation involving a cyclist who was struck by two drivers in Scarborough and later died in hospital Monday evening.

Officers responded to a call for a personal injury collision involving a cyclist in the area of St. Clair Avenue East and Birchmount Road just after 5:30 p.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

According to police, a 47-year-old man was riding his bicycle in the area and was heading westbound on St. Clair Avenue East.

At this time, police say a 43-year-old man driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla and a 31-year-old man driving a 2021 Mazda CX5 were also travelling westbound.

Police said the cyclist was first struck by the Toyota and then struck by the Mazda.

The cyclist was rushed to a local trauma centre, where he later died.

Story continues below advertisement

While the investigation is ongoing, police are turning to local residents, businesses and drivers for assistance.

Anyone with security or dash camera footage of the area or incident are asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices