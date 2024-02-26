Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Police say a man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle while cycling in Scarborough Monday evening.
Officers say the man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Paramedics told Global News they transported an adult male to a local trauma centre in serious, life-threatening condition.
Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.
St. Clair Avenue is currently closed between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road while officers investigate.
