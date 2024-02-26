Menu

Canada

Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 6:59 pm
1 min read
Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Max Trotta / Global News
Police say a man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle while cycling in Scarborough Monday evening.

Officers say the man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News they transported an adult male to a local trauma centre in serious, life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

St. Clair Avenue is currently closed between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road while officers investigate.

Max Trotta / Global News
Max Trotta / Global News. Max Trotta / Global News
