Cyclist in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Police say a man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle while cycling in Scarborough Monday evening.

Officers say the man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics told Global News they transported an adult male to a local trauma centre in serious, life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

St. Clair Avenue is currently closed between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road while officers investigate.

View image in full screen Max Trotta / Global News. Max Trotta / Global News

Collision:

Birchmount Rd & St. Clair Ave E

5:34 pm

-reports of a cyclist stuck by a vehicle

-police o/s

-man in 50's w/serious injuries

-vehicle remained o/s

ROAD CLOSURE

-St. Clair Ave E closed between Warden Ave & Birchmount Rd

-ongoing investigation#GO431448

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 26, 2024