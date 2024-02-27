Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Threat to life’ leads to tent removal at Belle Park in Kingston

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 3:33 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Kingston moves campers for Belle Park cleanup following fires'
City of Kingston moves campers for Belle Park cleanup following fires
RELATED: Some of those living at Belle Park had their belongings moved Thursday as city staff moved in to clean up following recent fires at the site. Global's Paul Soucy has the latest – Feb 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An “immediate threat to life” led to the removal of a tent from the Belle Park encampment this week, the City of Kingston says.

Fire officials took the tent down Monday after they said fire inspectors were called to the structure three times in as many weeks.

“This is a safety issue and the well-being of those who use this tent remains our biggest concern,” said Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Donaldson in a statement sent to media.

“Fire officials have previously removed a number of devices that posed danger when used inside this flammable tent, including wood stoves and propane tanks.”

The city said the tent’s removal is not related to enforcement of the Parks By-Law’s prohibition on daytime camping in parks.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Under the Act, fire inspectors who believe a risk of fire poses an immediate threat to life have the authority to enter on land or premises and remove anything that may constitute a fire menace or take any action urgently required to remove or reduce the threat to life,” the city said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says fire officials consulted with Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal before taking the action.

Support workers, including a child welfare service worker and staff from the city’s housing and social services department, were on hand to help anyone affected by the tent’s removal, including offering storage options and transportation, the city says.

Trending Now

The removal comes after city officials moved into the park on Feb. 8 to clean up following three separate fires at the encampment.

The city says fire officials have been called in to “remove or reduce immediate threats to life” at Belle Park roughly 24 times since then.

In November 2023 a court case between the city and the campers debating the constitutionality of them staying in the Belle Park encampment ended with the Ontario Superior Court ruling against eviction.

The decision said the bylaw banning overnight camping was unconstitutional and violated the campers’ Section 7 Charter right to life, liberty and security.

The matter remains before the courts, however, as the respondents filed a notice of appeal to the Court of Appeal in December 2023.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices