Canada

No evidence data was extracted in RCMP cyberattack: commissioner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2024 1:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cyber threats, AI, deepfakes targeting elections on the rise: CSE'
Cyber threats, AI, deepfakes targeting elections on the rise: CSE
WATCH - Cyber threats, AI, deepfakes targeting elections on the rise: CSE – Dec 6, 2023
The head of the RCMP says there is no evidence to date that data was extracted from the national police force’s systems during a recent cyberattack.

RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme says he was briefed this morning on the security breach that targeted the force’s networks.

The RCMP said last Friday it had launched a criminal investigation, calling a breach of that magnitude alarming.

Click to play video: 'Global Affairs Canada systems compromised in data breach'
Global Affairs Canada systems compromised in data breach
Trending Now

Duheme says personnel worked around the clock on the weekend to probe the breach.

He says those efforts are ongoing, but describes the latest assessment as “good news.”

The RCMP said last week it would work with Shared Services Canada and the Communications Security Establishment, Canada’s cyberspy agency, to assess the scope of the breach.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

