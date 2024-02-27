Menu

Canada

Man dies in Halifax-area crash following RCMP traffic stop, investigation launched

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 1:09 pm
1 min read
RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has referred a fatal crash to SiRT following an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. View image in full screen
RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has referred a fatal crash to SiRT following an attempt to conduct a traffic stop. File/ Global News
The police watchdog in Nova Scotia is investigating a fatal crash that happened after RCMP officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in Hammonds Plains.

According to RCMP, members from their Halifax Regional Detachment were trying to stop a vehicle in the 1800 block of Hammonds Plains Road on Monday evening as part of an investigation by Halifax Regional Police.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The vehicle, a black GMC pick up truck, fled, turning onto Glen Arbour Way,” RCMP wrote in a Tuesday release.

RCMP said “moments later,” the vehicle struck a power pole and crashed into a ditch on Glen Arbour Way near Skye Crescent.

Trending Now

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man of Bedford, was located outside the vehicle. EHS pronounced the man deceased at the scene,” the release stated.

Story continues below advertisement

The file has now been referred to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), an independent body that investigates all serious incidents that involve police in the province.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

