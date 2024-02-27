Man dies in Halifax-area crash following RCMP traffic stop, investigation launched

Send this page to someone via email

The police watchdog in Nova Scotia is investigating a fatal crash that happened after RCMP officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in Hammonds Plains.

According to RCMP, members from their Halifax Regional Detachment were trying to stop a vehicle in the 1800 block of Hammonds Plains Road on Monday evening as part of an investigation by Halifax Regional Police.

“The vehicle, a black GMC pick up truck, fled, turning onto Glen Arbour Way,” RCMP wrote in a Tuesday release.

RCMP said “moments later,” the vehicle struck a power pole and crashed into a ditch on Glen Arbour Way near Skye Crescent.

“The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man of Bedford, was located outside the vehicle. EHS pronounced the man deceased at the scene,” the release stated.

The file has now been referred to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), an independent body that investigates all serious incidents that involve police in the province.