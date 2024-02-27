Menu

Fire

Woman, 88, hospitalized after barn fire outside Belleville

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 1:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman, 88, hospitalized after barn fire outside Belleville'
Woman, 88, hospitalized after barn fire outside Belleville
An 88-year-old woman has been sent to hospital in Toronto after a barn fire outside Belleville, Ont., Monday.

Police, fire and EMS were called to the fire on Bronk Road, in Thurow ward, shortly before 5 p.m.

Belleville police say the barn was a “fully engulfed structure fire” by the time emergency crews arrived.

An 88-year-old woman was rushed to Belleville hospital before being transported to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto with serious burns, police said.

Thermal imaging drone footage provided by Belleville police shows only what appears to be a cement silo left standing at the barn site.

Foul play is not suspected in the fire, police say.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze with help from the Belleville Fire Department’s prevention division.

An estimate on damage was not immediately available.

