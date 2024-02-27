Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite index little changed in late-morning trading, U.S. markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2024 12:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What Canadians need to know about the U.K. and Japan slipping into recession'
What Canadians need to know about the U.K. and Japan slipping into recession
WATCH ABOVE: What Canadians need to know about the U.K. and Japan slipping into recession – Feb 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was little changed as strength in the base metal stocks weighed against losses in the financial and industrial sectors in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.77 of a point at 21,323.54.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 148.83 points at 38,920.40. The S&P 500 index was down 1.27 points at 5,068.26, while the Nasdaq composite was up 32.15 points at 16,008.40.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.97 cents US compared with 73.99 cents US on Monday.

Trending Now

The April crude oil contract was up 80 cents at US$78.38 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up six cents at US$1.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$3.10 at US$2,042.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$3.85 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices