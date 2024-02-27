CBSA makes ‘largest’ seizure of drugs at Winnipeg airport

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of individually wrapped packages of what appeared to be cocaine were seized at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport earlier this month.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said in a release on Tuesday that officials had seized the packages on Feb. 9. Sixty individual packages, consisting of a total of 74.8 kilograms of what officials suspected was cocaine, were taken from two unclaimed suitcases following a flight coming from outside the country.

In the release, the CBSA said the seizure was the largest at an airport in the Prairie region, with the drugs having a street value of over $9 million.

The seized items were transferred to Manitoba RCMP.