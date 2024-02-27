Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

CBSA makes ‘largest’ seizure of drugs at Winnipeg airport

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 12:30 pm
1 min read
The Canada Border Services Agency seized nearly 75 kilograms of what they suspected was cocaine wrapped in individual packages, at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport on Feb. 9, 2024.
The Canada Border Services Agency seized nearly 75 kilograms of what they suspected was cocaine wrapped in individual packages, at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport on Feb. 9, 2024. Courtesy Canada Border Services Agency
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dozens of individually wrapped packages of what appeared to be cocaine were seized at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport earlier this month.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said in a release on Tuesday that officials had seized the packages on Feb. 9. Sixty individual packages, consisting of a total of 74.8 kilograms of what officials suspected was cocaine, were taken from two unclaimed suitcases following a flight coming from outside the country.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In the release, the CBSA said the seizure was the largest at an airport in the Prairie region, with the drugs having a street value of over $9 million.

The seized items were transferred to Manitoba RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Joint effort between Manitoba law enforcement agencies nets significant seizure'
Joint effort between Manitoba law enforcement agencies nets significant seizure
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices